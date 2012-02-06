A list for everything you need
Store an unlimited amount of lists for each of your trips and for those special occasions for off from now.
Lists at a glance
Keep your recipes together
Quickly create lists from recipes or add items to the next shopping trip.
You’ll never forget how to make that special meal you like again by keeping track of steps and leaving notes for yourself.
Easily add ingredients to your lists on the fly.
Sync across your devices
With iCloud, you can sync all of your lists, items, and recipes across all of your devices so it doesn’t matter where you are at, the most recent changes will be updated and available.
Ready at your fingertips… or voice.
Siri can help you view lists or items, or create new lists all together.
Coming to Caramel Soon: Ask Siri to add entire recipes to lists!
Widget Quickly
A widget is available to quickly check over the things you need now.
Shortcuts that matter
Do what you want, quickly. Shortcuts using 3D Touch and just simple easy to find dialogs make keeping your shopping lists in check almost too easy.
Lists on your iPad
Now on the big screen: Caramel is available on iPad so you can quickly make lists wherever you are.
Multitasking Support
No matter what you’re doing at the time, you can quickly bring Caramel to the foreground to make changes to your lists.
Sync with other devices
Use iCloud to keep all your devices current.
Coming Soon:
Drag and Drop
Drag and drop items across Caramel and other applications. Coming soon in Caramel 1.3
Fresh and Coming
A fresh set of updates and features are planned out to make Caramel even better, with updates and fixes and new features coming every week!
Recipe Improvements
Start timers, check off steps while you work, and better organization to make storing and using recipes even better.
AI Smarts
Small introduction of Machine Learning to help recommend items on lists and smartly remind you about items on lists.